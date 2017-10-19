CCH Pounder Made A Mini Tourist Attraction In New Orleans

By Laurie Jo Miller Farr

Trivia time. Did you know? The NCIS: New Orleans actress CCH Pounder who portrays medical examiner Dr. Loretta Wade created an original mini tourist attraction in NOLA, planting a tiny garden with her own hands.

Explore the Neighborhoods of New Orleans

A trip to New Orleans means stories that will last a lifetime. And because the NCIS New Orleans cast does the filming of the popular television series on location, they get to know the real New Orleans — famous landmarks and even little back alleyways. It’s wonderfully walkable.

French Quarter: Also known as “Vieux Carré,” or just “The Quarter” to locals, the city’s most famous area is a blend of Spanish, French, Creole and American influences, from its food to its architecture. Take a carriage ride through Jackson Square, pause for a beignet at Café du Monde, peer up at charming wrought iron balconies covered in trailing vines. Save room for a signature Creole or Cajun style dinner.

Arts District: Discover museums and the revitalization of warehouses transformed into art galleries in the vibrant heart of downtown.

Faubourg Marigny: Find European flair just downriver from the French Quarter. Anyone for some jazz?

Algiers: Hop on a ferry to discover this village-y enclave with Victorian cottages and B&Bs. City skyline and Mississippi River views and a Jazz Walk of Fame.

Tremé: Named after an 18th century French hat maker, learn more about the Crescent City’s roots in America’s oldest African American neighborhood, where American jazz was born.

Roots are Part of the Story

Metaphorically speaking, roots are where CCH Pounder begins her story, “One time in New Orleans…” Hear more of her story in this clip. Visit soon and make your own true life stories. And don’t miss the new season of NCIS: New Orleans on Tuesdays, 9 p.m./10p.m. Central Time on CBS.