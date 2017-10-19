CPD Squad Car Involved In Crash Outside Cook County Courthouse

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police squad car was involved in a crash Thursday morning outside the Cook County courthouse on the Southwest Side.
An off-duty officer in a Chrysler minivan, an on-duty officer in a marked squad car, and a civilian in a Toyota Corolla were involved in the crash, which happened at 10:08 a.m. in the 2600 block of South California, according to police.
The on-duty officer suffered an injury to his right hand and was treated and released at Saint Anthony Hospital, police said. He had his emergency lights activated at the time of the crash and was responding to a shooting in the 1300 block of South Troy.
A female passenger in the Corolla was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said. The driver of the Toyota was not hurt.
The off-duty officer in the minivan was not hurt.
The driver of the Toyota was issued a citation for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and is scheduled to appear in traffic court Nov. 21, police said.
The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit responded to the scene.
