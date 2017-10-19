Cubs Go With Schwarber, Almora, Zobrist In Outfield Against Kershaw, Dodgers In Game 5

(CBS) After producing the Cubs’ only offense against Dodgers ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw in Game 1, Albert Almora Jr. will man center field and lead off for Chicago in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Wrigley Field on Thursday night.
Almora hit a two-run homer off Kershaw in the series opener. Behind him will once again be Kyle Schwarber, who homered in a Game 4 win on Wednesday night, when the Cubs trimmed their series deficit to 3-1 with a 3-2 victory.
The lefty-swinging Jon Jay and Jason Heyward will sit, as switch-hitter Ben Zobrist bats eighth and plays right field.
The Cubs will start left-hander Jose Quintana. First pitch is set for just after 7 p.m., and the hometown call can be heard on 670 The Score.
Albert Almora Jr., CF
Kyle Schwarber, LF
Kris Bryant, 3B
Anthony Rizzo, 1B
Willson Contreras, C
Addison Russell, SS
Javy Baez, 2B
Ben Zobrist, RF
Jose Quintana, P