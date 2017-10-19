Cubs’ Title Defense Fizzles Out With Blowout Loss To Dodgers In Game 5

(CBS) The Cubs’ hopes of repeating as World Series champions went quietly Thursday night.
Kike Hernandez had a career night with three homers, Clayton Kershaw showcased why he’s the best pitcher in the game and the Dodgers torched the Cubs in a 11-1 victory in Game 5 to win the National League Championship Series. Los Angeles moved on to the World Series for the first time since 1988, while Chicago sandwiched its 2016 title with NLCS exits in 2015 and 2017.
The Dodgers dominated from the outset, taking a 1-0 lead on Cody Bellinger’s RBI double off Cubs left-hander Jose Quintana in the top of the first. Hernandez hit a solo homer in the second, then blew it open with a grand slam in the third inning that gave Los Angeles a 7-0 lead. He added a two-run homer in the ninth and finished with seven RBIs.
Quintana lasted just two-plus innings in suffering the loss, allowing six runs, all earned, on six hits and a walk while striking out one.
Kershaw earned the win with six innings of one-run ball in which he allowed three hits, walked one and struck out five.