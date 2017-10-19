Kankakee School Forfeits Chicago Football Game Over Safety Concerns

(CBS) – For the second time this month, a Chicago area high school is forfeiting a football game against a Chicago high school and citing safety concerns about the neighborhood where the game would be played.
Hope Academy is located on Chicago’s West Side. A shooting during a football game last month forced players to duck and take cover.
St. Francis in Wheaton forfeited their game after the shooting.
Now, Bishop McNamara High School in Kankakee says it will not come to Chicago to play Friday night.
The move drew criticism from Chicago activist priest Michael Pfleger, who says it reinforces false stereotypes.
The Illinois High School Association says it is very confident Hope Academy’s safety measures.