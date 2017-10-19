1 Dog Dead, 1 Revived After House Fire In LaPorte County

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two LaPorte County Sheriff’s deputies jumped to action to try to save two dogs from a house fire Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies Andrew Morse and Kristina Wimmer were the first to respond to the scene, and saw smoke coming from the home, and a resident near the front door with two unconscious dogs – a German shepherd and a Labrador retriever mix.
The deputies pulled the dogs out of the home, and Morse, a K-9 handler, began performing canine CPR on the German shepherd, while telling Wimmer how to revive the second dog while firefighters doused the flames.
The deputies then placed both dogs in a squad car, and took them to a local veterinarian. The German shepherd didn’t make it, but the Lab mix did, and remained under the care of a veterinarian.