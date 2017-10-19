Community Hasn’t Forgotten Laquan McDonald: Activists, Family

(CBS) – Three years ago, a Chicago police officer fatally shot 17-year old Laquan McDonald.
It sparked national outrage and a call for reorganization in the Chicago Police Department.
CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos sat down with McDonald’s family as a demonstration marked the third anniversary of the teen’s death.
For the third year in a row, they’re calling this Laquan Day. Like protesters, Pastor Marvin Hunter – McDonald’s great uncle – says the death is not forgotten.
He adds that the community is watching as a murder trial ramps up for Jason Van Dyke, who shot McDonald during a 2014 encounter.
“Jason Van Dyke should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law for the crime that he committed. This is clearly murder,” Hunter says.
Now-familiar dashcam video shows Van Dyke shooting McDonald 16 times. Its release prompted public demonstrations and political fallout, including the firing of Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy.
In addition to six counts of first-degree murder and one count of misconduct, Van Dyke is also charged with 16 counts of aggravated battery — one for each shot fired at McDonald.