LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Lake County Offers Mental Health ‘First Aid’ Workshops

By Craig Dellimore
Filed Under: Craig Dellimore, Lake County Health Department, Mental Health First Aid

(CBS) — The Lake County Health Department is offering mental health training for teachers, coaches, parents and anyone else dealing with young people.

It’s an effort to better help youth suffering an emotional crisis, WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.

The workshops are called Youth Mental Health First Aid, and Karen Wright, a therapist with the Lake County Health Department, says they can help adults recognize when young people are having mental health problems.

The health department will offer four sessions, two in November and two in January.

More from Craig Dellimore

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch