LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

New Michigan Avenue Apple Store Opens Friday

Filed Under: Apple Store

CHICAGO (CBS) — After months of construction, the new flagship Apple store will open its doors on Friday.

apple store interior New Michigan Avenue Apple Store Opens Friday

New Apple store interior. (Credit: Apple)

 

The riverfront structure at the foot of the Michigan Avenue bridge is surrounded by clear glass walls, which chief design officer Jony Ive says is about “removing boundaries” and “minimizing boundaries between the city and Chicago river.”

apple exterior New Michigan Avenue Apple Store Opens Friday

 

The new store will also be launching “The Chicago Series,” which include free daily sessions on photography, music creation, art and design, coding, and entrepreneurship.

apple exterior 1 New Michigan Avenue Apple Store Opens Friday

The new Apple store opens on Michigan Avenue on Friday. (Credit: Apple)

The new store, which opens at 5 p.m. Friday, will replace the current flagship location farther north on Michigan Avenue.

The building’s nearly 11,000 square foot roof is made of carbon fiber. The entire structure is supported by four interior pillars, which allow the 32-foot glass facades to remain unobscured.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch