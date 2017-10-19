New Michigan Avenue Apple Store Opens Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — After months of construction, the new flagship Apple store will open its doors on Friday.
The riverfront structure at the foot of the Michigan Avenue bridge is surrounded by clear glass walls, which chief design officer Jony Ive says is about “removing boundaries” and “minimizing boundaries between the city and Chicago river.”
The new store will also be launching “The Chicago Series,” which include free daily sessions on photography, music creation, art and design, coding, and entrepreneurship.
The new store, which opens at 5 p.m. Friday, will replace the current flagship location farther north on Michigan Avenue.
The building’s nearly 11,000 square foot roof is made of carbon fiber. The entire structure is supported by four interior pillars, which allow the 32-foot glass facades to remain unobscured.