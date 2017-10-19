Oilers Top Blackhawks In Overtime, 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Mark Letestu scored on a power play with 15.8 seconds left in overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Letestu beat Anton Forsberg on the short side with a one-time shot from the left circle after taking a pass from Oscar Klefbom. Edmonton’s 4-on-3 advantage was set up after Patrick Kane was called for hooking at 3:45.

Edmonton’s Cam Talbot made 30 straight saves after giving up a fluke goal to Kane on Chicago’s first shot.

The Oilers snapped a four-game losing streak.

Anton Forsberg, Chicago’s backup, stopped 40 shots in his second start this season, but the Blackhawks lost their second straight and third in four games. No. 1 goalie Corey Crawford got the night off following a 5-2 loss at St. Louis on Wednesday night.

Edmonton’s Patrick Maroon scored late in the first period.

Edmonton’s Connor McDavid had two assists, including setting up Maroon with sensational spinning move and pinpoint backhand pass. McDavid has five assists in his last four games, but last season’s MVP and leading scorer, doesn’t have a goal since netting all three in Edmonton’s season-opening 3-0 victory over Calgary.

Chicago failed to convert five power plays, including a 56-second 5-on-3 advantage.

Talbot, who led NHL goalies in games and minutes last season, had been pulled twice as he started Edmonton’s first four games this season. Backup Laurent Brossoit started Edmonton’s fifth contest, a 5-3 home loss to Carolina on Tuesday night.

Kane opened the scoring 7:33 in. From the right side of crease, Kane flipped a soft backhander toward Talbot, and the puck ticked off the goalie’s stick and right pad before settling into the net.

Talbot bounced back to stop Jonathan Toews on a breakaway moments later and Duncan Keith’s point-blank one-timer at 9:00.

Maroon’s tap-in goal, converting McDavid’s nifty pass, tied with 2:42 left in the period.

McDavid moved in against Keith, Chicago’s All-Star defenseman. McDavid turned his back to Keith, shuffled and then dished across the crease to Maroon, who connected after slipping past defenseman Brent Seabrook.

Talbot maintained his focus into the scoreless second and during three Chicago power plays early in the period, including the 5-on-3 Blackhawks advantage. He made several close-in stops, including on Patrick Sharp, Brandon Saad and Toews. Kane clanked a shot off the crossbar during one flurry.

Forsberg denied McDavid, Anton Slepyshev and Brad Malone at the doorstep late in the period to keep it tied.

Both goalies made several tough saves in the third.

Forsberg stopped Kailer Yamamoto point-blank three times late in the period. Talbot got a piece of Toews’ shot from the slot with 7:13 remaining, then the puck trickled just wide of the right post.

Talbot and Forsberg were both sharp overtime.

NOTES: Oilers C Leon Draisaitl missed his third game with concussion symptoms, but took part in Thursday’s morning skate and said he hoped to return Saturday at Philadelphia. … Blackhawks D Jordan Oesterle, a former Oiler, made his season debut, He replaced D Michal Kempny in the lineup.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Blackhawks: At Arizona on Saturday night.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.