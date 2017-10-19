License Of Schaumburg Psychiatrist Suspended

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Schaumburg psychiatrist’s medical license has been temporarily suspended over allegations of unprofessional behavior.
According to state records, Blaise Wolfrum is accused of inappropriately touching a female patient who’s a minor. He allegedly massaged her knees, hands and midriff. He’s also alleged to have prescribed drugs to a patient with a drug problem.
Wolfrum is also accused of failing to comply with multiple federal regulations related to the ordering, keeping and dispensing of controlled substances.
In temporarily taking away Wolfrum’s medical license to practice medicine, the state said he’s a danger to the public. Dr. Wolfrum disputes the state’s claims. In a statement, he said he acts professionally and has helped thousands of people kick drug and alcohol addictions.
A hearing is scheduled next week. It will be with the Medical Disciplinary Board of the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. The hearing will take place at the James R. Thompson Center.