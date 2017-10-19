Survey Finds That Nearly 60 Percent Of People Wish Their Partner Was Sweeter

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Are you sweet or salty to your partner?

A new Groupon survey conducted in recognition of Sweetest Day on Oct. 21 found almost 60 percent of Americans wish their partner was sweeter to them.

Groupon asked 2,000 people in relationships about some of their biggest pain points in order to help others avoid the same pitfalls. According to the results, people still have work to do when it comes to bringing romance to a relationship with almost 60 percent of survey respondents saying they wish their partner was sweeter to them.

The survey, conducted by market researchers OnePoll and commissioned by Groupon, also found that one out of every five people in relationships admitted to being regularly driven to jealousy by other couples who seemingly have the perfect relationship. Sixty-five percent of respondents said they’ve gotten in an argument with their partner over a comparison to something in another couple’s relationship, half said they’ve felt intimidated by another couple’s financial and social lifestyle and four out of 10 said they’ve felt envious when another couple brags about their sex life.

“While there’s a lot of stress involved with relationships, going out for a fun evening shouldn’t add to it,” said Guido Torrini, VP and GM Groupon+. “There are a number of easy, affordable ideas that can help you focus on more important things like totally winning this double date.”

Nearly 65 percent of those surveyed said they regularly go on double dates, with the average person in a relationship having about 16 of them per year.

Top Five Things Couples Compete About:

– Finances/money

– Social life (dining out/date nights)

– Vacation destinations

– Sex life/how much sex we’re having

– Property/our home

Top Five Double Dating Faux Pas:

– Bickering

– Talking about sex

– Kissing repeatedly

– Criticizing a partner (even jokingly)

– Third-wheeling someone (i.e. making them feel uncomfortable)

Top Five Double Date Ideas Recommended by Groupon:

– Going to a hibachi restaurant

– Attending a cooking class

– Visiting a local brewery

– Checking out a comedy show

– Trying an escape room experience

Check out a list of great date night ideas recommended by Groupon.

(TM and © Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)