Wanted Man Captured Despite Releasing Large Dog, Hiding In Junk Pile

PORTAGE, Ind. (CBS) — A northwest Indiana man wanted on a warrant for resisting arrest and battering an officer is facing similar charges after unsuccessfully using a large dog to distract police when he tried to hide in a pile of debris in his backyard last week, police said.

A Portage Police SWAT Team tried to execute an arrest warrant about 1 p.m. Oct. 12 on Ryan S. Crum, 24, who was wanted on several felony charges, at his home in the 5500 block of Evergeen Avenue, according to Portage police.

A negotiator tried to call Crum, who did not answer, so a tactical vehicle with a loud speaker was placed in his driveway, and contact via the speaker was attempted, police said.

Crum then release a cane corso, a large dog resembling a mastiff, into his backyard from inside the home, and was seen running from the house and hiding “under some tarps and junk wood pieces in the backyard,” a statement from police said.

The SWAT Team again attempted to verbally contact Crum, then used a flash bang “as a distraction technique prior to entering the backyard, which caused the cane corso to run to the upper back deck.”

Officers began removing the tarps and debris, and found a disabled vehicle with Crum hiding inside, police said. He refused to get out and tried to fight officers until he was shot with a bean bag round. He continued to fight, “but was ultimately subdued and placed into handcuffs,” police said. A large knife was found next to where he was sitting in the vehicle.

