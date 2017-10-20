PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo Animals Enjoy Pumpkins Ahead Of Halloween

CHICAGO (CBS) — Trick or Treat! Halloween is just over a week away, but the animals at Brookfield Zoo are already enjoying holiday treats.
Brookfield Zoo staff treated some of its animals to some pumpkins ahead of the zoo’s “Boo! at the Zoo” Halloween celebration.
Boo! at the Zoo takes place Saturdays and Sundays on Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 with Halloween activities for all ages.
But before all the fun begins, animals received their treats early. Check out the photos below.
A carpet python slithers his way through a carved pumpkin at Brookfield Zoo. (Credit: Kelly Tone/Chicago Zoological Society)
Adelle, a 41-year-old pygmy hippo at Brookfield Zoo, gets ready to dig into a Halloween treat. (Credit: Kelly Tone/Chicago Zoological Society)
: Hani, a 14-year-old sloth bear at Brookfield Zoo, gets ready to dig into a pumpkin that animal care staff gave her as part of the zoo’s enrichment program. (Credit: Kelly Tone/Chicago Zoological Society)
Kamba, a female western lowland gorilla at Brookfield Zoo, investigates a Halloween treat while her son Zachary looks on. (Credit: Kelly Tone/Chicago Zoological Society)
Zachary, a western lowland gorilla at Brookfield Zoo, seems to be enjoying an early Halloween treat. (Credit: Kelly Tone/Chicago Zoological Society)
Kamba, a western lowland gorilla at Brookfield Zoo, seems to be thoroughly enjoying the pumpkin that she and the other members of the gorilla family received as part of the zoo’s enrichment program. (Credit: Kelly Tone/Chicago Zoological Society)
(Credit: Kelly Tone/Chicago Zoological Society)
Animals will continue to receive pumpkin treats throughout the month. Those attending Boo! at the Zoo can witness pumpkin feeds, see the schedule below:
October 21
11:00 a.m. – Pumpkins to Grizzly Bears and Polar Bears
12:00 p.m. – Pumpkins to Wolves
October 22
10:15 a.m. – Pumpkins to Orangutans and Gorillas
October 28
10:15 a.m – Pumpkins to Sloth Bears and Big Cats
October 29
11:00 a.m – Pumpkins to Rhinos, Red River Hogs, and Pigmy Hippo
For a full schedule of events, visit the Boo! at the Zoo website.