PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo Animals Enjoy Pumpkins Ahead Of Halloween

CHICAGO (CBS) — Trick or Treat! Halloween is just over a week away, but the animals at Brookfield Zoo are already enjoying holiday treats.

Brookfield Zoo staff treated some of its animals to some pumpkins ahead of the zoo’s “Boo! at the Zoo” Halloween celebration.

Boo! at the Zoo takes place Saturdays and Sundays on Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 with Halloween activities for all ages.

But before all the fun begins, animals received their treats early. Check out the photos below.

Animals will continue to receive pumpkin treats throughout the month. Those attending Boo! at the Zoo can witness pumpkin feeds, see the schedule below:

October 21

11:00 a.m. – Pumpkins to Grizzly Bears and Polar Bears

12:00 p.m. – Pumpkins to Wolves

October 22

10:15 a.m. – Pumpkins to Orangutans and Gorillas

October 28

10:15 a.m – Pumpkins to Sloth Bears and Big Cats

October 29

11:00 a.m – Pumpkins to Rhinos, Red River Hogs, and Pigmy Hippo

For a full schedule of events, visit the Boo! at the Zoo website.