City Of Chicago Tree Nominations

The City of Chicago is accepting tree nominations through October 20!
The tree selected will serve as Chicago’s “official” Christmas Tree this holiday season and the family of the selected tree will get the opportunity to light the tree at the 104th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.
All trees nominated must meet the following criteria:
-Be at least 55 feet or taller;
-Be located less than 100 miles from Chicago’s Loop; and
-Preferably, be a Spruce or Fir Tree. Pine trees are ineligible, they are not sturdy enough.
-Trees that do not meet the criteria will not be considered.
Trees can be submitted via email to dcase@cityofchicago.org or by mail to the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, ATTN: Christmas Tree Contest, 78 E. Washington Street, Chicago, Ill. 60602 (must be received by October 20).
Please include: The owner(s) name, address, phone and email; at least two photographs (one from afar and one up close); and a brief description of why the tree should be Chicago’s official Christmas Tree including any background information on the tree that makes it special.
The tree selected to be Chicago’s Christmas Tree will be announced in early November.
For more information visit, https://www.cityofchicago.org/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/tree0.html