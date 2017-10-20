CPD Recovers Stolen Items Worth $500,000

(CBS) — From ladders to lawnmowers, you’re looking at some half-million dollars’ worth of loot.

It didn’t come from the helpful hardware man. Chicago police say it’s all stolen.

If you think you’re a victim, CBS 2’s Sandra Torres explains how you can get your stuff back.

Bill Uchyn never thought he’d see his stolen generators again.

Friday was his lucky day.

“I’m glad it’s here,” he says.

He’s one of several people who recovered stolen goods at Chicago Police District 25, after one of the largest operations the department has ever seen.

“This is what we call a fencing operation. They take in stolen items off of these burglars or thieves and they resell them to people who come in,” says Chicago Police Cmdr. Anthony Escamilla.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a home in Maywood, where crooks used the back yard to store items worth almost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The majority of equipment recovered is used for construction, though there are many bicycles. Among the items are miter saws. Torres counted at least 20, ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars each.

One robbery victim who recovered property said he’s thankful for the diligent police work.

All of the items will remain at the 25th District on Grand Avenue until October 26.

In order to claim yours, you’ll have to show an ID and proof of ownership such as a receipt or serial number for the item.

One person is in custody in connection with the recovery of the stolen items.