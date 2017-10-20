Here Are The 10 Proposed Illinois Sites For Amazon

(CBS) – After weeks of anticipation, we now know the 10 proposed sites for Amazon to build its new headquarters – known as “HQ2” – in Illinois.
Two are in the heart of the city. One site is right in the Loop and includes the redevelopment of the James R. Thompson Center. The other is just west, and includes significant space in the Willis Tower, the Old Post Office and area over Union Station.
Three are south of downtown: in the Illinois Medical District to the west; another between the South Loop and Chinatown; and a third in Bronzeville that includes the Michael Reese Hospital site.
To the north is a proposed site in Fulton Market. Another is in the river district, a new neighborhood including 37 acres along the river, where it hits Halsted. In addition, Lincoln Yards is also along the Chicago River, including parts of Lincoln Park and Bucktown.
Two of the proposed sites are actually in the suburbs: the longtime Motorola campus in Schaumburg and the soon-to-be-vacated Mcdonald’s headquarters in Oak Brook.