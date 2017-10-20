Indiana Wesleyan University Offering Tuition Discount To White Castle Employees

CHICAGO (CBS) — A private evangelical university in central Indiana is offering a discount on tuition to all employees of White Castle.
Indiana Wesleyan University has announced a partnership with the fast food chain, allowing all full-time and part-time employees a 10 percent discount on tuition to most of its degree programs.
School officials said the agreement gives White Castle employees an affordable way to earn an associate’s, bachelor’s, or master’s degree.
White Castle employs about 10,000 people at about 400 stores nationwide.
The deal excludes all nurse practitioner programs; health sciences programs (except for a master’s in public health); and all doctoral, residential, and graduate counseling programs.