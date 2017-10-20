Monterrey Security Now Under State Review

CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 has learned a state oversight agency is now reviewing the operations of Monterrey Security.

The move comes after a second NFL team fired the company. Monterrey provides security for the Bears and a host of other Chicago events.

This time the Buffalo Bills kicked out Monterrey Security after state regulators rejected the company’s license application.

They won’t say why.

It comes weeks after Monterrey was fired by the Minnesota Vikings’ brand new stadium.

It’s alleged Monterrey double billed the team, failed to do proper training and background checks and hired ex-cons. That’s illegal in Minnesota.

“There was a Monterrey security officer that was wearing an ankle bracelet because he was making terroristic threats to the FBI,” said Greg Cook of the Minnesota Board of Private Detectives.

Monterrey has used its political clout to land contracts at Soldier Field, Lollapalooza, Wrigley, Navy Pier and Lincoln Park Zoo.

No one would answer the phone or the door when CBS 2 visited the company’s offices in Pilsen. Monterrey admits it gives second chances to felons, but in Minnesota, its CEO denied any wrongdoing.

Earlier this month, Juan Gaytan, the CEO of Monterrey Security, was asked whether they were trained under Minnesota law. “I don’t believe they were and I don’t believe they were performing protective agent roles,” said Gaytan. “I would never intentionally try to misrepresent.”

Today, several Chicago area contractors said they’re sticking with Monterrey.

McCormick Place: “At this time we have no issues with their performance.”

Shedd Aquarium: “We are confident Monterrey staff…is certified and licensed.”

Village of Rosemont: “To date they have done a good job for the village.”

On Monterrey’s website Bears chairman George McCaskey heaps praise on the security firm. But today the team had no comment on whether it still believes the firm is fit to protect its fans.