What To Look For In A Lawyer

Personal injury is quite broad – it covers construction injuries, car accidents, defective products, nursing home negligence, medical malpractice, corporate negligence, dog bites, environmental exposures, work accidents, riverboat accidents, railroad accidents and much more. In fact, personal injury refers to any injury to the body or mind.

Most lawyers who concentrate in personal injury law will either represent the injured person (plaintiff) or the employer (respondent) or entity(s) that are allegedly responsible for the injury (defendant).

If you have been injured, then you want to hire an attorney who focuses solely on representing the injured – also known as a “plaintiff’s lawyer.” Furthermore, you want to find a plaintiff attorney that has a reputation of trying his or her cases to a jury, commonly referred to as a “trial lawyer.”

Researching is probably the most tedious step in finding a lawyer but also the most important. Start by looking at the lawyer’s biographical page. Do they have experience in the area of practice that you need? Do they represent injured people and not insurance companies? Do they belong to associations for personal injury trial lawyers such as the American Association for Justice, the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, the Million and Multimillion Dollar Advocates Forums and so on? Do they belong to peer-reviewed groups like SuperLawyers and LeadingLawyers that their fellow peers in the field of law have voted them into? Do they have a proven track record of success? Do they secure record verdicts?

An experienced personal injury lawyer will prepare your case as if it’s going to trial. They understand how to prosecute and develop your case. They understand how to negotiate a fair settlement with the insurance company and, if not fair, properly try your case to jury verdict, a task that takes extraordinary effort and work.

