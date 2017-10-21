13 People Wounded In Chicago Shootings Since Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — The weekend’s latest shooting happened Saturday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. Two men were standing outside at 11:17 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Millard when a vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police. An 18-year-old man was shot in the shoulder while the other man, 22, was shot in the ankle. They were both taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.

Several hours earlier, a man shot two people and himself during a fight inside a restaurant in the Greektown neighborhood. At 4:21 a.m., a 31-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were fighting with the 26-year-old man, who pulled out a gun and fired shots in the 800 block of West Jackson, police said. The older man was struck in the chest and taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital. The woman was grazed in the right foot and refused medical treatment at the scene.

The shooter suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the left leg and was taken in police custody to Stroger Hospital, police said. His condition had stabilized.

At 2:44 a.m., a 21-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting in the Far South Side Fernwood neighborhood. He was standing on the front porch of a home in the 10000 block of South Parnell when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He had been struck in the back and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

About 10 minutes earlier, a 24-year-old man was shot in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood. He was riding in a vehicle at 2:37 a.m. in the 600 block of North Drake when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He had been shot in the back. The man took himself to West Suburban Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

About 2 a.m., a 31-year-old man was shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. He was walking in the 3300 block of West Fulton when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A 21-year-old man was shot during a robbery at 12:42 a.m. in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side. He was walking on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of North Central when a male robber, armed with a handgun, got out of a black SUV and demanded his wallet and phone, police said. A struggle ensued and the robber’s handgun went off, striking the victim’s left hand. The suspect then got back in the SUV with the cellphone and took off. The man was taken to Community First Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

A few minutes earlier, a 42-year-old man was shot in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood. He was standing in an alley in the 2600 block of West Potomac when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to his left elbow and right knee and was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

About 9:45 p.m. Friday, a 34-year-old man was grazed by a bullet in the South Side Oakland neighborhood. He was on the sidewalk in the 600 block of East 37th Street when someone in a dark-colored car fired shots, grazing his chin, police said. The man was taken to Mercy Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

About 10 minutes earlier, two people were wounded in a West Englewood shooting on the South Side. A 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were shot as they stood on the porch of a home in the 6200 block of South Marshfield, police said. The man was struck in the head and the woman in the back. They both were taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.

The weekend’s first shooting happened at 4:18 p.m. Friday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the leg while walking in the 6000 block of South Union, police said. The man was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Last weekend, eight people were killed and 11 others were wounded in shootings across the city.