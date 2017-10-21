Bulls’ Bobby Portis Apologizes Publicly For Incident With Niko Mirotic: ‘Not Who Bobby Portis Is’

By Cody Westerlund–

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four days after delivering a brutal punch that concussed and broke two bones in teammate Niko Mirotic’s face, Bulls forward Bobby Portis publicly apologized Saturday for his actions, one early step of many that he’ll have to take if there’s any chance of salvaging a relationship that he said he wants to repair.

“I’m wrong for what I did,” Portis said late Saturday afternoon before the Bulls hosted the Spurs at the United Center. “I want to publicly apologize to Niko. I feel like I let my fans, the Bulls organization and most importantly my teammates down. This is not who Bobby Portis is.”

At practice Tuesday, Portis and Mirotic engaged in what Portis termed a “heated and aggressive” confrontation. Assistant coach Randy Brown stepped in as the two battled up and down the court on several possessions. His involvement didn’t have the intended effect, as soon after Portis struck a blow to Mirotic that’s expected to keep him out four to six weeks.

That was the last time Portis had contact with Mirotic. His efforts to apologize to Mirotic directly haven’t been successful. Portis has texted and called Mirotic, to no avail.

“He didn’t respond,” Portis said.

Portis was suspended eight games for his actions, of which he’s served one game. He took no issue with the length of the suspension, saying, “It’s my fault, I take it as a man.”

Serving the suspension is the easier part. Mending a broken relationship and regaining any form of trust is the hardest part.

“Going forward, I want to make sure that me and Niko are cool and that we can be teammates again,” Portis said. “I’m pretty sure we can. We just have to repair this relationship.”

Portis stuck to a script in a media session that lasted just more than four minutes Saturday, invoking some form of “competing” at least eight times when asked to describe and reflect on the incident. Asked directly if Mirotic instigated the altercation, Portis responded, “We’re just competing, things happen.”

“I was surprised by my own reaction, because that’s not who I was, as I first stated,” Portis said. “I’m a competitor at the end of the day, but I never meant to hurt my own teammate.”

When Mirotic feels up to returning to the Bulls’ facility, Portis expects a sitdown meeting to be conducted. How they’ll overcome an incident that crossed the line and inflicted such harm on Mirotic is unclear.

It will take time and much else.

“I can’t change the past, but at the same time, we’re just competing,” Portis said. “Everybody’s competing. It’s a new culture that we’re trying to build. I’m sad that this happened, but it did. I’m just trying to repair my relationship with everybody.”

