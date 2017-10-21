1 Dead, 21 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and at least 21 other people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday afternoon.

The killing happened at 5:54 p.m. Saturday in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 25-year-old man was standing in front of a home in the 7900 block of South Manistee when someone came out of a gangway and fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The man was struck in the chest and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information on the fatality.

Most recently, a 27-year-old man was wounded in a Brighton Park neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side. He was shot in the right thigh about 5:35 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of South Western, police said. He later showed up at Mercy Hospital, where his condition stabilized. He was then transferred to Stroger Hospital.

Before that, the city went more than six hours without a shooting incident. A 27-year-old man was shot in the buttocks about 11 p.m. Saturday while he was standing in the alley in the 9800 block of South Carpenter in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side, police said. He walked into Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, where his condition was stabilized.

At least 19 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Last weekend, eight people were killed and 11 others were wounded in shootings across the city.

