Cubs Fire Pitching Coach Chris Bosio

(CBS) The Cubs have fired pitching coach Chris Bosio, a source tells 670 The Score’s Bruce Levine.
Bosio spent six years as the Cubs’ pitching coach, joining the organization with then-manager Dale Sveum. He was brought onto Joe Maddon’s coaching staff in 2015.
During a press conference on Friday that followed the end of the season, Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said that decisions to the coaching staff would be left to Maddon, whose call to fire Bosio came down Saturday.
Maddon and the Cubs could move to hire Jim Hickey, who was replaced by the Rays after this season. Hickey was hired as Maddon’s pitching coach in 2006 in Tampa.
The decision to fire Bosio comes two days after the Cubs were eliminated in their third consecutive National League Championship Series, where they lost in five games to the Dodgers.
In 2017, the Cubs had a team 3.95 ERA, which ranked seventh in baseball. Their starters boasted a 4.05 ERA, which also ranked seventh.
The Cubs have yet to officially confirm the dismissal of Bosio, nor have they made any other staff changes.