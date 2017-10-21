Mark Wahlberg In Town To Inspire Young Catholics

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Archdiocese hopes one of Hollywood’s biggest actors can energize the young faithful in the church.
Cardinal Blase Cupich sat down with Mark Wahlberg at an event called (re)Encounter.
“We are blessed to be able to have a fresh start every day,” said Wahlberg. “You just got to be able to have confidence in yourself and belief in yourself, surrounding yourself with good people.”
The “Young Adult Faith Night” at the UIC Pavilion featured speakers, live music and discussions about how to better engage young people more in their Catholic faith.
This year, Walhberg topped the Forbes list of the highest paid actors, earning $68 million dollars in 2017.