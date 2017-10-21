Pilsen Residents Want Say In Development Plans

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Pilsen Planning Committee is unveiling a Quality of Life Plan to preserve Mexican and Latino culture in the neighborhood.
Hundreds gathered at Benito Juarez High School where the principal says the student population is still about 95% Latino.
But with gentrification, Teresa Fraga with Pilsen Neighbors Community Council says it’s important for the community to maintain its strong Mexican culture.
“We’ve reached that point where it’s so attractive now, so close to downtown, that developers want to developers the land that is underutilized or non utilized,” said Fraga.
Also discussed were components of what could be a New Quality of Life plan for Pilsen, placing emphasis on education, health, jobs, young people and their activities and affordable housing.