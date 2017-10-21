Wetter Weather Coming This Winter

CHICAGO (CBS) — What’s the outlook for this coming winter?
NOAA predicts a wetter season for the Great Lakes region.
Chuck Schaffer is a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in central Illinois.
“We’re looking at better chances for seeing wetter than normal precipitation for the winter months. That’s looking at December, January and February,” said Schaffer.
“Some of the trends as far as the ocean temperatures in the Pacific correlate to patterns that we’ve seen in the past that have lead to wetter than normal winter times,” he said.
By wetter, that could mean wet and melted snow.
The possible La Niña makes predicting the temperatures this winter a question mark.