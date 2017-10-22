Bears LB Nick Kwiatkoski Active, Panthers’ Luke Kuechly, Kurt Coleman Inactive

By Chris Emma–
CHICAGO (CBS) — Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski is active and will play his third game of the season Sunday at Soldier Field against the Panthers.
After missing three weeks with a pectoral injury, Kwiatkoski was able to return sooner than initially fears. The Bears suspected a complete pectoral tear after the injury suffered in Week 2. Kwiatkoski will start alongside Danny Trevathan at inside linebacker.
The Bears will be without running back Benny Cunningham and cornerback Sherrick McManis, two key special teams players dealing with hamstring injuries. Linebacker John Timu (ankle/knee), center Hroniss Grasu (hand) and receiver Markus Wheaton (groin) are also inactive due to injury, joining quarterback Mark Sanchez and defensive lineman John Jenkins.
The Panthers’ inactives include linebacker Luke Kuechly (concussion) and safety Kurt Coleman (knee). Receiver Kelvin Benjamin is active after dealing with a knee injury during the week.
Kickoff between the Bears and Panthers is at noon from Soldier Field, with Chicago looking for its second victory in a row.
