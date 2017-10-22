Englewood Hosts Annual 5K: “Ditch The Weight & Guns”

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of runners came out Sunday morning for a race in a Chicago neighborhood eager to show a different side.
Decked out in light blue shirts, runners warmed up to hip hop tunes in Ogden Park, ahead of the fourth annual Ditch the Weight & Guns 5K.
Plenty of people who spoke to WBBM Newsradio said they were running to show support for Englewood, which is consistently one of the most violent areas in Chicago.
The warm and dry weather helped encourage runners and walkers — whether they live in the neighborhood or not — to complete the race.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel told the crowd before he ran that he hopes Englewood is soon known for the number of new jobs, families and businesses that move there rather than the number of people who are robbed or shot.
Organizers say proceeds from the race go to the athletic and culinary departments at nearby Harper High School.