Man Dies After Driver ‘Intentionally’ Rams Into Truck On SW Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have opened a homicide investigation after a 21-year-old man died when another driver rammed into his truck and dragged it two blocks early Sunday in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
About 2:15 a.m., the victim was driving a red 1998 Ford Ranger pickup truck in the 5500 block of South Kedzie when the driver of a black pickup truck intentionally rammed into his vehicle, according to Chicago Police.
The Ranger was dragged into the 5700 block of South Kedzie, where it struck a tree, police said. The driver of the black truck then drove off from the scene.
The man had to be extricated from the Ranger and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.
Area Central were conducting a homicide investigation.
