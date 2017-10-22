SUV Crashes Into North Suburban Restaurant, Injures 9 People

Bears-Panthers: Jackson's 2 Defensive TDs Lead Chicago To 17-3 Win | Bernstein: Good Bears Defense Makes Everything Feel Better | Emma: Confident Bears Are Laying A Foundation | Jackson On Special Day: 'It's A Blessing'

CHICAGO (CBS) — Nine people were hurt Saturday afternoon when an SUV backed into a restaurant in the northern suburbs.

A woman driving the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse reversed into the restaurant in the 1400 block of Washington Street in Waukegan, according to Waukegan police.

The elderly driver and a young child passenger were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t critical, police said.

Inside the restaurant, two adults and a child were critically injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police. Two more adults and two other children suffered non-critical injuries.

The driver was issued citations for improper backing and reckless driving, police said.

