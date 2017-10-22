SUV Crashes Into North Suburban Restaurant, Injures 9 People

CHICAGO (CBS) — Nine people were hurt Saturday afternoon when an SUV backed into a restaurant in the northern suburbs.
A woman driving the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse reversed into the restaurant in the 1400 block of Washington Street in Waukegan, according to Waukegan police.
The elderly driver and a young child passenger were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t critical, police said.
Inside the restaurant, two adults and a child were critically injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police. Two more adults and two other children suffered non-critical injuries.
The driver was issued citations for improper backing and reckless driving, police said.
