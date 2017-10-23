Baby Hears Mom’s Voice For The First Time And It’s Amazing

CHICAGO (CBS) — Christy Keane and her daughter Charlotte shared a tender moment when hearing aids allowed Charlotte to hear her mother’s voice for the first time.

“I’ve never seen that face before,” says Keane, as Charlotte’s chin quivers and her eyes open wide. “Are you emotional?”

In an emotion-filled post that has been viewed 17 million times, Keane states,

“CHARLY HEARS FOR THE FIRST TIME AND HEARS ME SAY I LOVE YOU FOR THE FIRST TIME!!! And she’s holding back happy tears and emotional as her mama. 😭😭😭 We had our miracle moment that I have been praying for when Char got her hearing aids today. We didn’t think she would hear anything so this was more incredible than I can put in to words! Follow along on Instagram- www.instagram.com/theblushingbluebird.”

At the end of the video, mom gently wipes a tear from Charlotte’s eye.

Keane continues to document Charlotte’s progress on Instagram. “UPDATE ON CHARLOTTE- We get to witness a miracle every morning! This is me putting in her hearing aids (you can hear the chime when they turn on) and she gets a beaming smile whenever she hears my voice! She’s thriving with her @phonak hearing aids!”