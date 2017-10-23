Chicago Named Best Big City In U.S. By Condé Nast Traveler

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the first time, Chicago ranked as the best big city in the U.S., according to Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards.

Well done, Chicago!

In the annual survey, Condé Nast Traveler readers cast hundreds of thousands of votes for their favorite U.S. cities. “In fact, we got so much feedback, we had to divide our list in two,” the magazine writes.

According to the lifestyle and travel publication, this year’s roundup features the country’s major metropolises, with populations of over one million. Enter: Chicago.

“Despite its “Second City” nickname, Chicago is no stranger to the best: It was the center for the biggest architecture biennial in North America this year and home to a number of innovative chefs earning James Beard accolades,” the magazine wrote. “When in doubt, take a boat tour of the city and float beneath some of the country’s tallest buildings; catch stand-up at, well, the Second City; or see if you can actually get a reservation at Alinea, a leader in molecular gastronomy.”

We have no objections to the above testament regarding our fair city.

And Mayor Rahm Emanuel certainly agrees with the ranking. Following the announcement, he issued the following statement:

“Conde Nast readers recognize what residents of Chicago have always known: the Second City is the best big city in the U.S. This title is a testament to the innovation found in our amazing architecture, the ingenuity captured at our award-winning restaurants and 67 breweries, and the congenial character of Chicagoans. While our 77 neighborhoods each have unique cultures and characteristics, we are one Chicago, and we are proud of this distinction.”

Chicago nabbed the No. 1 spot, beating out New York (second place), San Francisco (third), Honolulu (fourth) and Boston (fifth).