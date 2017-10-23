Coast Guard Rescues Boaters, Dogs Near Wilmette

CHICAGO (CBS) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued three people and two dogs who went out in choppy waters on Lake Michigan on Sunday, and were unable to make it back to harbor near Wilmette.
The Coast Guard said it received a call about a de-masted 37-foot sailboat that was unable to make headway using its engine Sunday evening near Wilmette Harbor. At the time, winds were blowing at 24 to 33 mph, and waves were measured at 5 to 7 feet high.
A local boat towing company was unable to respond due to the conditions on the lake, so a Coast Guard boat responded, and determined they could not tow the boat, so instead transferred three people and two dogs onto the rescue boat.
The sailboat was left anchored about a mile offshore overnight, with its navigation lights on. It was towed away Monday morning, according to the Coast Guard.