Levine: Cubs Bench Coach Dave Martinez To Interview For Nationals’ Managerial Opening

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Washington Nationals will interview Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez for their managerial opening, two sources confirmed to 670 The Score.

Martinez will head to Washington D.C. for a sitdown with Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo and the ownership group this week. Mets hitting coach Kevin Long and former Red Sox and Blue Jays manager John Farrell will also interview with Nationals brass, sources said.

The Nationals’ managerial job opened up last week when the team decided not to offer Dusty Baker a new contract. Baker had guided the Nationals to a pair of National League East titles in the past two years, but the team fell in the NL Divisional Series each time.

Martinez, 53, has served as Maddon’s bench coach for the past 10 seasons, the first seven in Tampa Bay and the last three in Chicago. He had a great reputation within the baseball industry and a stellar resume to go with it. Martinez has been a steady influence on the younger players he has worked with and has garnered the respect of veterans as well. His positive mentality has worked well with Maddon-led teams in both Tampa Bay and Chicago.

Martinez has interviewed for managerial positions on numerous occasions, including the Nationals’ job just after the 2013 season concluded. Martinez finished a close second to Matt Williams, who went on to become the NL Manager of the Year in 2014.

Martinez was supposed to interview with the Tigers for their managerial opening after Brad Ausmus was let go, but the Cubs’ busy playoff schedule didn’t allow Martinez to get away for the meeting. Instead, the Tigers hired Ron Gardenhire last Friday.

Martinez started his 16-year playing career with the Cubs in 1986. He also played for the White Sox from 1995-’97 and had another brief stint with the Cubs in 2000 before retiring after the 2001 season.

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.