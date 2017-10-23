Report: Eric Hinske Leaves Cubs To Become Angels’ Hitting Coach

(CBS) The turnover on the Cubs’ coaching staff continued Monday.
Assistant hitting coach Eric Hinske has left the Cubs to become the hitting coach for the Angeles, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported. Hinske had been with the Cubs since December 2013, serving as the first-base coach before taking over as the assistant hitting coach.
The 40-year-old Hinske helped guide a Cubs offense that scored the fourth-most runs in MLB. He’ll now work with an Angels offense that was 22nd in the league in runs in 2017.
Hinske is the second member of the Cubs’ coaching staff to leave since their season ended last Thursday. On Saturday, news broke that the Cubs wouldn’t retain pitching Chris Bosio. They were set to interview Jim Hickey on Monday for that vacant job.