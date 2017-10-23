Police Seek Driver Who Rammed Pickup, Killing 21-Year-Old Michael Peña

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police were searching for the driver who forced a truck off the road early Sunday morning, killing a 21-year old man in the Gage Park neighborhood.

“It’s heartbreaking. You kind of don’t want to believe it,” said Rafael Peña, whose brother was killed two days shy of his 22nd birthday. “It’s tragic. Nobody should go out like that.”

Eduardo Peña died when his red Ford Ranger struck a tree around 2:15 a.m. Sunday near 57th and Kedzie. Police said a black truck repeatedly rammed the Ranger, and pushed it for about two blocks before Eduardo Peña’s pickup hit the tree.

“He was coming from a get together, but he just didn’t make it home. He was struck a couple of times, and ended up hitting a tree,” his brother said.

Police said Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

“Sooner or later they’re going to find out who did it. Might as well come forward, and that should be your best option. Just take responsibility for what happened,” Rafael Peña said.

While the victim’s family waits for answers, they’re trying to stay strong for his son, Isaiah, who is only 1 year old.

Rafael Peña called his nephew “a present” Michael left to his family. He said he wants the driver responsible for his brother’s death to surrender to police, and “observe and see what he left behind; a child without his father.”

The Peña family said investigators have video that might help them find the driver who ran him off the road.