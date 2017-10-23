Gary Man Arrested In Lansing Attacks On Seniors

Filed Under: David Washington, Lansing, Seniors, sexual assault

CBS) – A Gary, Ind. man has been arrested in connection with a series of robberies and home invasions targeting seniors in Hammond and Lansing, a crime spree that included the sexual assault of an 81-year-old woman.

Lansing police say David Washington, 34, was arrested Friday as part of a joint investigation with Hammond police. Seniors in both Lansing and nearby Hammond have been the victims of a series of robberies and attacks dating back to Oct. 5.

lansing Gary Man Arrested In Lansing Attacks On Seniors

David Washington (Lansing Police Department)

Widely reported was an Oct. 15 home invasion in which an 81-year-old woman was forced into her Lansing home, sexually assaulted and robbed. This incident followed the Oct. 12 battery and robbery of a 79-year-old man at his Lansing home.

Police put together a composite drawing of the suspect, and a connection became apparent between incidents in Lansing and Hammond, authorities say.

Leads directed police to Washington, who “gave a voluntary statement about his involvement in the incidents” to Hammond police, a news release issued Monday said.

Police say they found several firearms in a vehicle associated with Washington, a convicted felon.

He is held in the Lake County, Ind. Jail, where he is facing multiple charges for the Hammond robberies; charges are pending in the Lansing incidents.

Washington is a non-compliant sex offender in the State of Illinois, authorities say.

 

 

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch