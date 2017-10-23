4 Charged In Shooting Of Gary Nightclub Security Guard

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people have been charged in connection with a shooting early Saturday that wounded a nightclub security guard in Gary, Indiana.

Officers were called about 2:55 a.m. about a person shot inside Temptations Gentlemen’s Club in the 5900 block of Melton Road, Gary police said.

The security guard, a 32-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

A vehicle matching the description of a vehicle leaving the area of the shooting was spotted shortly after by officers, police said. They pursued it to Second Avenue and Hayes Street, where one person got out of the car and ran. He was taken into custody.

The driver continued heading to the Westbrook area, where the driver and two others got out of the vehicle and ran. All three were eventually taken into custody.

D’Martell Woodson, a 27-year-old Gary resident, was charged with attempted murder of the security guard and two other people, aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement and a felony count of resisting law enforcement, police said.

Gary residents Althirty Hunter, 18, and Donald Payne, 20, were also charged with misdemeanor and felony counts of resisting law enforcement, police said. The three men are being held at the Lake County Jail.

The fourth suspect is a juvenile who will be referred to the Lake County Juvenile division, police said.

