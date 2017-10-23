Pace Defends Service, Responds To Access Living Report Criticism

CHICAGO (CBS) — Pace is responding to criticisms from an advocacy group that it’s providing sub-standard service to some of its riders with disabilities.
The Access Living organization tells the Tribune it reviewed 186 paratransit rides offered by a Pace program and found a third of drivers failed to arrive on time based on Pace’s own standards, with some rides more than 40 minutes behind schedule.
The group also claims the GPS units intended to track the paratransit vehicles were not linked to Pace’s tracking system. WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
Pace spokesperson Maggie Daley-Skogsbakken said the agency needs to review the Access Living report before responding to it directly. But she said Pace has a great record on paratransit services.
“When you look at our numbers, that is something really important to consider. Now we have an average of 90 percent on time performance with the 20,000 daily trips we provide. We have a goal of 95,” Daley-Skogsbakken said.
And she said Pace will be happy to implement changes based on the Access Living report, if the criticisms are legitimate.