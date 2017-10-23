Police To Keep Close Eye On Hope Academy Playoff Game

(CBS) – A Catholic school on Chicago’s West Side is dealing with the fallout from a drive-by shooting that has prompted football rivals to forfeit games.
For the second time in a month, a Chicago area high school has declined to play at Chicago Hope Academy’s home field.
During a Sept. 29 game, gunshots from a nearby gang-related drive-by brought both competing schools to the turf at Altgeld Park. No players or fans were injured.
Hope Academy President Bob Muzikowski isn’t upset at the two schools who have since forfeited games.
“They are not the issue,” he tells CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar. “The issue is the gutless cowards who drive around in cars shooting at people, and it’s got to stop.”
Muzikowski notes that Hope students have thrived at higher learning institutions like Columbia, Princeton, Brown, Notre Dame and the U.S. Naval Academy.
Football player Jordan Gracia hopes to go into the medical field.
Playoffs begin this weekend, and Chicago Hope Academy will finally get to play again at home. Orr Academy High School fully intends on playing the game.
Chicago police say they plan on increasing patrols in the area during the game.