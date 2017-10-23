Red Cross: Disaster Plans Important Now More Than Ever

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re not prepared to deal with a natural disaster, the Red Cross says you’re far from alone.

Harley Jones, Midwest Disaster Director for the Red Cross, said the need for individuals and families to prepare for disasters is nothing new. But, he said, the recent increase in weather-related natural disasters, both in numbers and severity, regardless of the cause demonstrates the need for people to have their own disaster plans is more important than ever. WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.

“The data tells us and the things we are seeing happen is that weather continues to be more severe than we have seen in the past and we need to be prepared not only as a country, but as citizens,” he said.

“We owe it to each of ourselves and our families to make sure that we are ready, we know what is going to happen in case of a disaster, but that doesn’t downplay when things are that bad. And some things are just unprecedented, whether it’s Harvey, Irma, or Maria. These things take all of us.”

Plus there are other risks, such as from terrorism.

And Jones said you can’t always count on charitable organizations or the government to get you the help you need when you need it during disasters.

So, he said, now’s the time for all of us to make sure we have a disaster plan, adequate supplies in case of disaster, and to make sure everyone in your family’s ready if disaster strikes.