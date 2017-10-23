Sri Rao Live Demo Inside the Culinary Kitchen 

At the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen, you are invited to get up-close with the hottest chefs and musical artists.

Enter to win your way into an exclusive cooking demonstration and discussion with Sri Rao author of Bollywood Kitchen: Home Cooked Indian Meals Paired with Unforgettable Bollywood Films. Hosted by Showbiz Shelly of B96!

On November 9, 2017 at 11:00AM, Sri Rao will prepare a delicious recipe in front of a few lucky winners in the Culinary Kitchen. Must be 18 or older to enter.

The contest begins on 10/23 and ends on 11/5 at 11:59pm. Thirty (30) winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries on 11/5 at approximately 9:00am. Approximate prize value is N/A.

Sri Rao

SRI RAO is a screenwriter based in New York City and a devoted home chef of Indian cuisine. One of the few Americans working in Bollywood, he has produced and written three major films, and has sold TV projects to networks including ABC, NBC, Fox, and BBC America. In Bollywood Kitchen, Sri Rao shares simple techniques developed by Indian-American families like his. With recipes and food photos accompanied by gorgeous film stills and movie posters, Bollywood Kitchen is ‘dinner and a movie’ the Indian way.

Bollywood Kitchen (ON SALE NOVEMBER 7, 2017) is a must have for film enthusiasts and Indian-food lovers. Bollywood Kitchen is both a cookbook filled with accessible Indian recipes and a guided tour through the world of Bollywood films. What you won’t find in the book are recipes for chicken tikka masala or tandoori chicken, which are restaurant clichs. Instead, readers will discover dishes that will introduce them to the food Indian-Americans eat every day – like khichdi, a simple, weeknight, lentil-and-rice dish that’s perfect for vegetarians, yet robust enough for carnivores.

As a first-generation Indian-American, Rao learned a lot about his culture through the food his mom prepared at home and the Bollywood films he grew up watching. With Bollywood Kitchen, Rao hopes to ‘open the doorway…to the food, films, music – and joy – that my Indian heritage has to offer our country.’