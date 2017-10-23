Thomason: Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 8

By Jack Thomason–

(CBS) Here are my top 10 waiver adds for 10- and 12-member fantasy football leagues with Week 8 upon us.

1. Dion Lewis (RB, New England Patriots) – Lewis led the way in the Patriots backfield Sunday, with a season-high 13 carries for 76 yards. Meanwhile, Mike Gillislee saw a season-low eight carries. Lewis is seeing goal-line work and clock-killing time, so there’s nothing to stop him from being relevant on a weekly basis. I like his prospects moving forward, and he’s going to have plenty of opportunities to score, with big-play upside to boot.

2. Latavius Murray (RB Minnesota Vikings) – It had been all Jerick McKinnon since Dalvin Cook went down with an injury. Then, Murray steamrolled the Ravens, racking 18 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown. Murray played to a near 50-50 split with McKinnon and will have plenty of opportunities ahead to put up points.

3. Ted Ginn Jr. (WR, New Orleans Saints) – Ginn has cashed in double-digit performances in three of his last four games, including a seven-catch, 141-yard showing Sunday. With Drew Brees at the helm, I’ll invest in his deep threat. There’s always a role and room for big plays in New Orleans, and Ginn seems fully acclimated now and ready to take off.

4. Kenny Stills (WR, Miami Dolphins) – With DeVante Parker missing the last two weeks, Stills has soaked up targets to a tune of 10 receptions, 134 yards and three touchdowns. We’re not sure if Parker will be back this week, but he’s off to a poor start in missing practice Monday. Stills is worth the addition.

5. Josh Doctson (WR, Washington Redskins) – Docston has made several plays of late, and that got him the start Monday night over Terrelle Pryor. He’s a first round talent who many have been waiting on to develop, and it seems his time to shine is now. Get in before he takes off, before he has a big game and everyone is chasing him. Doctson will still fly under the radar because of his relatively quiet three-catch, 39-yard performance Monday night.

6. Austin Ekeler (RB, Los Angeles Chargers) – Melvin Gordon continues to struggle as a rusher, and the Chargers just lost their starting center to injury, so nothing is getting better in Los Angeles. Ekeler showed some pop and scored his second touchdown Sunday. With Gordon banged up and failing to excel, Ekeler is gaining more opportunities and making good on them. I’d look for him to eat into Gordon’s workload, and there’s major upside if Gordon were to go down.

7. Demarcus Robinson (WR, Kansas City Chiefs) – The Chiefs were looking for someone to step in after Chris Conley tore his Achilles, and Robinson did just that. He hauled in five receptions for 69 yards and made several difficult plays. The Chiefs have been a far more explosive offense than in the past and could support another fantasy flex option with the way Alex Smith has been playing.

8. JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR, Pittsburgh Steelers) – Amid more Martavis Bryant drama, Smith-Schuster is scoring touchdowns. Smith-Schuster continues to out-snap and out-play Bryant, and the team isn’t going to go away from something that’s working.

9. Deonte Thompson (WR, Buffalo Bills) – Having just been picked up on waivers, Thompson had a team-high 107 yards on four receptions Sunday. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, as he and quarterback Tyrod Taylor played together in the U.S. All-American high school game and then again in Baltimore. Thompson suits Taylor’s strength as a deep thrower, and that’s something this offense lacked until now.

10. Wendell Smallwood (RB, Philadelphia Eagles) – Smallwood is more valuable in point-per-reception leagues due to his ability to catch and run the football. He’s playing the Darren Sproles role in the Eagles offense and succeeding at it. He’ll have his duds, but he can he a flex-worthy play in an explosive offense.

Just missed: Jalen Richard, T.J. Yeldon, Jordan Matthews, Dede Westbrook, Mack Hollins, OJ Howard, Jonnu Smith and Vance McDonald.

Jack Thomason is 670 The Score’s fantasy football expert and co-host of “Chicago’s Fantasy Football Today,” which can be heard every Sunday during football season from 8-9 a.m. CT on WSCR-670 and 670thescore.com/listen. Follow him on Twitter@jthomason77 and feel free to ask fantasy questions.