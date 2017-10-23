2 Men Killed, 26 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed and at least 26 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday afternoon and Monday morning.

The weekend’s latest killing happened at 8:34 p.m. Sunday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Officers responded to a call of a person shot and found the man lying on the ground in the 100 block of North Lavergne, according to Chicago Police. The man, whose exact age was not known, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and back and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old man was gunned down at 5:54 p.m. Saturday in the South Chicago neighborhood. He was standing in front of a home in the 7900 block of South Manistee when someone came out of a gangway and fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the chest and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the identity of either victim, pending notifications of their families.

The latest nonfatal shooting happened about 10 p.m. Sunday in another Austin neighborhood attack. A 49-year-old man was walking in the 4800 block of West Chicago when someone with a gun approached and announced a robbery, police said. When the man told the robber he had no money, the suspect fired shots. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right hand and a graze wound to the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

At least 25 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago between 4 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, eight people were killed and 11 others were wounded in shootings across the city.

