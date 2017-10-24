2017’s Best Halloween Parties In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year which means the celebration (for adults at least) starts as early as Thursday.

From hotel parties to bar crawls and booze cruises, Chicago has a weekend full of Halloween events.

So who said Halloween had to only be one day anyways right? Check out the list of these great Halloween parties happening throughout Chicago this weekend.

Thursday, Oct. 26:

Halloween Thursday Booze Cruise on Anita Dee II by Chicago Party Boat – Come out on a three story luxury yacht for a cruise on Lake Michigan! Tickets include a Live DJ, Dancing, and A Drink At The After-Party! There will also be a costume contest. Boarding will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets through Eventbrite.

Yacht Party Chicago’s Halloween Thursday Booze Cruise on Anita Dee II by Yacht Party Chicago – Come out on a three story luxury yacht for a cruise on Lake Michigan! Tickets include a Live DJ, Dancing, and A Drink At The After-Party! There will also be a costume contest. Boarding will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets through Eventbrite.

Friday, Oct. 27:

Annual Halloween Monster Bash at The Palm Court of The Drake Hotel – Dance if you dare. Put on your spookiest Halloween costume for the Annual Halloween Monster Bash. Dance the night away with DJ Mike as he spins all the latest dance tunes while you indulge in our Witch’s Brew cocktail list. Costumes encouraged. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Chicago 2017 Halloween Bar Crawl Friday – It’s Time To Get Spooky! Come out and party with Chicago Bars for our Halloween Bar Crawl. This bar crawl includes three different neighorhoods – Wicker Park, River North and Lincoln Park – and participants can visit all three. Tickets include two $5 gift cards to use throughout the crawl. Plus there will be drink specials and a costume contest. Participants must check in at one of the three check-in points between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.

Chicago Sport and Social Club Halloween Party at John Barleycorn – As darkness falls upon Chicagoland, when Halloween is close at hand, this drink package is sure to be just right, for those who seek to party Friday night. Join Chicago Sport and Social Club for a night of nostalgia and all things strange at John Barleycorn Wrigleyville for a 3 Hour Party Package. Tickets include 3-hours (9 p.m. – Midnight) of beer, wine, and well drinks featuring Corona Extra & Light, Tito’s Handmade Vodka & Jim Beam mixed drinks, and Red Bull. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.

Halloween Bash: Rewind to the 90’s! at Trophy Room – Consider this your post-college party atmosphere minus the cost of tuition. Come to dance, drink, reminisce what made the 90’s so great, and make friends in this warm and welcoming environment! 90’s attire is encouraged. DJ will play 90’s jams. Tickets include guaranteed entry, a complimentary drink and free pizza.

Halloween Friday Booze Cruise on Anita Dee II by Chicago Party Boat – Come out on a three story luxury yacht for a cruise on Lake Michigan! Tickets include a Live DJ, Dancing, and A Drink At The After-Party! There will also be a costume contest. Boarding will begin promptly at 7:45 p.m. Purchase tickets through Eventbrite.

Halloween Friday Late Night Booze Cruise on Mystic Blue by Chicago Party Boat – Come out on our three story luxury yacht for a cruise on Lake Michigan. There will also be a costume contest. Tickets include a moonlight buffet, Live DJ and dancing. Boarding begins at 11 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Speakeasy Style Halloween Event at Untitled Supper Club – Come mingle with single, young professionals and enjoy one free cocktail. Join us to celebrate a new dating advice app featuring love coaches to help you find the man or women of your dreams. Speakeasy Costumes are encouraged. Prizes for best costume. There will be $12 cocktail specials, a cash bar and good. Party is geared towards single men and women.

Saturday, Oct. 28:

Chicago 2017 Halloween Trolley Bar Crawl – The Halloween Trolley will travel throughout the Lincoln Park, Old Town, and River North. The trolley will run from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and participants can hop on and off at any one of its nine mapped stops to enjoy a new Halloween party. There will be bar specials at all locations and costume contests to win. Fill your Halloween with variety at this year’s Halloween Trolley Crawl. More information at ChicagoHalloweenTrolley.com

Disco Halloween Party at LondonHouse – Travel back in time to the glory days of disco for an exclusive Disco Halloween Party at Chicago’s only Tri-Level Rooftop. Enjoy the party with a General Admission ticket for an open bar on LH21 from 9pm to 11pm along with a live DJ and the opportunity to win a free weekend stay for best costume.

‘Down the Rabbit Hole’ Halloween Party at The Underground – Go through the Looking Glass this Halloween weekend at The Underground to experience the twisted, dark side of Alice in Wonderland on Saturday, Oct. 28th. It will be an evening of mad hatters, outlandish decor and whimsical vibes with a live set from Heavy and Sye. Doors open at 10 p.m. For table reservations, visit www.theundergroundchicago.com/events.

Freakmont at Fremont Chicago – Fremont Chicago will turn into Freakmont on Saturday, Oct. 28 with a carnival inspired Halloween party. Come out and enjoy carival-style food stations, games, costume contests and a DJ. Drink packages will also be available. For more information, visit Fremont Chicago.

Halloween Day Crawl in River North – The ghouls and goblins wait until nighttime to come out, but the smart ones among us know that the real fun begins much earlier in the day. Celebrate Halloween weekend on Saturday by heading out for an afternoon of day drinking in River North. Put on your best costume and hit up some of River North’s best clubs and bars from late morning until nearly twilight. Tickets include a brunch buffet, gift cards to use on the crawl, costume contests, giveaways, complimentary admission to all bars during their scheduled times and more. For more information, visit Chicago Twenty Something.

Haunted Halloween Ball at Aon Ballroom at Navy Pier – Start out your Halloween in Chicago with one of the best events going down this Halloween weekend. Get down to the Navy Pier this Halloween weekend and get ready to party like you never have before. The drinks will be flowing and the music will be blasting all night long this Halloween weekend at the Grand Ballroom!

Haunted Hotel Halloween Ball at the Congress Plaza Hotel – Experience a night of thrills at Chicago’s biggest Halloween costume party, Haunted Halloween Ball, on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Congress Plaza Hotel, classified as one of the most haunted hotels in the world by USA Today. Haunted Halloween Ball combines elements of a lavish VIP nightclub and lounge experience, with the exclusiveness of a luxury hotel gala, and the terror and chills of a haunted house. The moment you enter Congress Plaza Hotel, you will be directed to the massive 20,000 square foot ballrooms of the 122-year-old hotel, which has been transformed into an abandoned hotel run by zombies. Outrageous, bizarre and risqu will be among the Halloween costumes competing in the $2,000 cash and prize virtual costume contest. For full information, visit www.HauntedHalloweenBall.com

IT’s Halloween at Shay: Sexy Costume Party – Come join us Oct. 28 for the most spectacular Day Party in the city! There will be a $500 Sexy Costume contest as well as many more contests in which our guest can participate in.

Monster’s Ball 2: Chicago’s #1 The Halloween Day Party at Y Bar – Get ready for the second annual Monster’s Ball Halloween Day Party. This year iy will be at YBAR and Chicago’s freakiest will be in the building. Get ready for another live costume content and an all around freaky deeky time with Chicago’s finest.

Nightmare on Polk Street Halloween Party at Bar Louie – Come out in your flyest, sexiest and most creative costumes. We’re giving special shout outs to the best costumes, so come dressed to impress. DJ Soopa Man will be taking over the music. Food and drinks will be available to purchase at the restaurant.

River North Halloween Bar Crawl “A Nightmare on Hubbard Street” – Grab your friends and party hard for nine straight hours of scary fun, drinking, dancing and partying while hopping from bar to bar in downtown River North. This unique Bar Crawl focuses on the DJ’s and music just as much as the bars. Each premiere River North host bar will feature various genres of music with live DJ’s spinning at multiple locations throughout the day. Bar crawlers simply go to the best host bar that’s playing their favorite music during each time slot. Detailed check-in instructions for all registered guests is posted on the official event website www.anightmareonhubbardstreet.com

River North Halloween Crawl – Celebrate Halloween weekend on Saturday by heading out for a night of fun and fright! Put on your best costume and hit up some of River North’s best clubs and bars for a Halloween event you’ll be scared to miss! Tickets include a light buffet, gift cards to use on the crawl, costume contests, giveaways, complimentary admission to all bars during their scheduled times and more. For more information, visit Chicago Twenty Something.

‘Wicked Witch of West Hubbard’ Halloween Party at Rockit Bar and Grill – Follow the yellow brick road to Rockit Bar & Grill on Saturday, Oct. 28th for a Wizard of Oz themed Halloween party. Embrace your inner Dorothy, Tin Man, Cowardly Lion, Wicked Witch or Flying Monkey and party into the night with DJ Dolo. Doors open at 9 p.m. Costumes will be judged throughout the evening, with prizes given. For more information, visit www.rockitbarandgrill.com/events

Wrigleyville Halloween Crawl – Celebrate Halloween weekend on Saturday by heading out for a night of fun and fright! Put on your best costume and hit up some of Wrigleyville’s best bars for a Halloween event you’ll be scared to miss! Tickets include a dinner buffet, gift cards to use on the crawl, costume contests, giveaways, complimentary admission to all bars during their scheduled times and more. For more information, visit Chicago Twenty Something.

Sunday, Oct. 29:

Halloween Sunday Funday Booze Cruise by Chicago Party Boat – Come out on our Halloween Sunday Funday Booze Cruise on Lake Michigan! Tickets include a Live DJ, Dancing, Costume Contest, Halloween Treats and More. Boarding will begin promptly at 12:45 p.m.

Halloween Brunch at Carnivale – Put on a costume and join us for a morning of spooky music, delicious food and an all-around fun time! A special menu will be available for kids, and bloody marys and mimosas will be flowing for the adults! Costumes encouraged! For more information, visit Carnivale Chicago.

Walk of No Shame Halloween Costume Day Brunch at IO Godfrey Rooftop Lounge – This time, we’re putting on a Halloween-inspired Costume Day Brunch Party. IO Roofscape will transform into a Haunted Wonderland and will feature a costume contest. This is the official after brunch party for the Haunted Hotel. Come with your costume and make-up on from the night before and receive 1 free bloody mary or mimosa on us! $39 Brunch Menu includes: brunch buffet, omelet station, carving station, seafood raw bar, waffle station, salad bar, sushi bar and dessert table. $20 Drink package includes: Bottomless Mimosas (add-on)