Zion Police Make Arrest In Shooting Of 12-Year-Old Boy

CHICAGO (CBS) — While police in Zion have arrested two people in the shooting of a 12-year-old boy, they are looking for a third suspect.
Zion Police say they believe all three are connected to a street gang based in Waukegan.
Zion Police Chief Steve Dumyahn says the three range in age from 17 to 33. According to officials, on Friday, Oct. 13, the three men decided to go to Zion and shoot at anyone who belonged to the Four Corner Hustlers gang.
“They yelled out to this 12-year-old child, that was on a bicycle, and he replied. We’re not sure exactly what he said. He said he said, ‘No.’ They might have thought he said, ‘Fo,’ which is slang for Four Corner Hustler — ‘Fo,'” Dumyahn said.
“And once he responded, they shot at him.”
Chief Dumyahn says the boy was shot in the abdomen. He was hospitalized, but is now recovering at home.
Mendez, 33, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm. He is also alleged to have fired the firearm. Bond was set at $1,000,000. A 17-year-old was also arrested with the same charge.