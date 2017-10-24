1 Killed, 6 Wounded In Monday Gun Violence Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A rash of shootings Monday afternoon continued into the evening, leaving one person dead and six others wounded across Chicago.

The shootings, all falling within a span of six hours, included a homicide about 2:35 p.m. in the South Chicago neighborhood. The victim, a male between 16 and 18 years old, was in the 3000 block of East 80th Street when two people walked past and he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot in the head and chest and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m., according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His identity wasn’t released Monday evening.

The attacks were capped by a North Side shooting at 8:15 p.m. that left a 22-year-old man wounded in the Rogers Park neighborhood. He was in a vehicle in the 1700 block of West Estes when someone on foot opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the right forearm, shoulder and back. His condition was stabilized at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.

About 7:15 p.m., an 18-year-old man was shot in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was struck in the right thigh in the 3800 block of South Roosevelt, police said. His condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

About 15 minutes earlier, a 69-year-old man was wounded in a West Garfield Park neighborhood shooting of which he wasn’t the intended target. The man was walking at 7:02 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Madison when someone ran past him firing shots, police said. The man was shot in the left ankle and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Earlier in the afternoon, two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. At 3:05 p.m., a white-colored vehicle passed by in the 3600 block of West Douglas and someone inside the car fired shots, according to police. A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. A 31-year-old man was shot in the left leg, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The day’s first shooting happened at 12:19 p.m. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg and arm in the 900 block of North Hamlin, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Before the string of attacks Monday, there hadn’t been a shooting in the city in more than 14 hours. Over the weekend, two men were killed and at least 26 other people were wounded in Chicago gun violence between Friday afternoon and Monday morning.

