More Sex-Abuse Charges Filed Against Former Foster Parents

(CBS) – A northwest suburban couple’s sexual abuse of children is worse than originally thought, authorities say.
Originally charged in March with abusing three victims, now the Prospect Heights pair is charged in four more cases.
Christopher and Anthony Wheeler appeared side by side in court in Rolling Meadows to hear the new charges against them. Both face numerous counts of criminal sexual assault and child pornography.
Prosecutors say the pair videotaped themselves attacking young boys, including family members, in their home.
Heart wrenching sobs could be heard from the family members of the victims in the courtroom, CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports.
Investigators analyzed deleted files from electric equipment inside the house. Prosecutors say more than 30 videos were recovered.
The Wheelers were adoptive and foster parents at the time of their arrest, authorities have said. They allegedly used the children who resided with them as a way to lure other young people to their home.