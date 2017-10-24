Semi Crash Causes Debris To Fall, Closes Chinatown Feeder Ramp

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chinatown Feeder ramp was closed to traffic for several hours early Tuesday when a semi truck crashed on the Dan Ryan Expressway, causing concrete debris to fall on the ramp.
The truck jackknifed and crashed into a concrete wall about 3:15 a.m. in the inbound lanes of I-90/94 near 29th Street, according to Illinois State Police.
Concrete debris fell onto the Chinatown Feeder ramp and more than one vehicle sustained a flat tire attempting to travel through the area, police said. No injuries were reported.
The Chinatown Feeder ramp, as well as the ramp from the outbound Stevenson Expressway to the outbound lanes of the Dan Ryan, were closed to traffic until about 7:30 a.m., police said.
